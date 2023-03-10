Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Foran Mining Price Performance

CVE FOM opened at C$3.89 on Monday. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.93 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$886.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

