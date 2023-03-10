Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

NYSE FET opened at $29.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 million, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 2.84. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Forum Energy Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Mcshane purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $74,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,645.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FET. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71,558 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.