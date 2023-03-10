fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after purchasing an additional 262,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in fuboTV by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in fuboTV by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Price Performance

About fuboTV

FUBO stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. fuboTV has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

