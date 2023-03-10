Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 5,941 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $49,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 114,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74.

Funko Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 664,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $401.32 million, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Funko by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Funko by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Funko by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

