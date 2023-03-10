Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.11. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 16,985 shares.

Fuse Medical Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

About Fuse Medical

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

