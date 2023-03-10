Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Short Interest Down 62.5% in February

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHLT remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Friday. Future Health ESG has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Future Health ESG

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Future Health ESG in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Future Health ESG in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Future Health ESG by 14.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Future Health ESG in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

About Future Health ESG

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

