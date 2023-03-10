G999 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,010.58 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,010.58 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00054930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

