Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Galenica Price Performance
Shares of Galenica stock remained flat at C$75.25 on Friday. Galenica has a one year low of C$75.25 and a one year high of C$75.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$75.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.44.
About Galenica
