GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 1,145.5% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GameSquare Esports Stock Performance
GMSQF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile
