GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 1,145.5% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GameSquare Esports Stock Performance

GMSQF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

