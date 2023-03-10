GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $15.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPS. StockNews.com raised GAP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GPS opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $100,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $20,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

