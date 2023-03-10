Gary C. Dake Buys 1,000 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Dake acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 83,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,576,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 468.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

