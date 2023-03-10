Gateway Protocol (GWP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.37

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $21.12 million and $7.37 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 68.5% against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00431321 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,860.16 or 0.29154467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.55028744 USD and is down -44.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

