Gateway Protocol Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $5.74 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 77.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.00040079 USD and is down -59.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

