Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $380.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.96.

Generac stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

