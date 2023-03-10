Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.43 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10-5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $5.10-$5.90 EPS.

NYSE:GCO opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a market cap of $520.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. Genesco has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $72.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Genesco by 30.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

