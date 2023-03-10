Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Geodrill Stock Performance

Shares of Geodrill stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration drilling services. Its services include reverse circulation, core drilling, air-core drilling, deep directional drilling, boosters and auxiliary compressors, support vehicles, carriers, and ancillary equipment. The company was founded by David Harper on April 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

