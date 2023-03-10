Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Geodrill Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at C$3.02 on Tuesday. Geodrill has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$3.29. The stock has a market cap of C$155.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Geodrill Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

