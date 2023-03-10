German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 944 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,745,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,777,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,340,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

