German American Bancorp Inc. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,104 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,292. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

