GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Shares Down 4%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 21,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 144,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

GFG Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

