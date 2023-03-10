Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $48,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,172,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 94,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 246,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,845,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,827,000 after buying an additional 939,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,862,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,658,000 after acquiring an additional 344,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.95 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.