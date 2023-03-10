GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 8.5%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) shares were down 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.32 and last traded at $43.32. Approximately 190,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,032,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

GitLab Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of -0.18.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. GitLab’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $632,327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

