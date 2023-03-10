Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.64

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 118932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,730,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 156,259 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

