Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $29.30. 13,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $428.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, Director Gary Charles Tolman purchased 92,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,030.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

