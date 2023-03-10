Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Down 7.3%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 1,557,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,673,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $588.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 95,184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

