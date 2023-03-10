Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 388.2% from the February 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Goodness Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 32,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,241. Goodness Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. It manufactures and package cannabis finished goods across a variety of product segments: Inhalable, Ingestible and Topicals. The Inhalable product segment includes flower and trim, dabbable concentrates (e.g., Hash, Rosin, Temple Balls), distillate pre-filled vaporizer pens and cartridges, pre-rolls, distillate syringes.

