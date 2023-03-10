Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$103.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$96.63.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GRT.UN traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$82.27. 52,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,136. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$63.29 and a one year high of C$100.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$79.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

