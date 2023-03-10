Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 601369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Greencoat Renewables Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £12.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.04.
Greencoat Renewables Dividend Announcement
About Greencoat Renewables
Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.