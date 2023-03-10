Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 601369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £12.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

