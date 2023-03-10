Greenline Partners LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 425,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,585,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 375,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.61. 295,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,425. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.09.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

