Greenline Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY traded up $5.50 on Friday, reaching $827.81. 169,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,844. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $824.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $791.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.