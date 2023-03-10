Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 2%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 49,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Greenpro Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Institutional Trading of Greenpro Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

