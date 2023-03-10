GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 89.9% in February

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the February 13th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GreenShift Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GERS remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. GreenShift has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Get GreenShift alerts:

GreenShift Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols, Biodiesel production, and Corn Oil Extraction. The company was founded by Kevin E.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.