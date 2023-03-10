Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $1,471,209.67 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 54,029 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $1,471,209.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,712.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Grocery Outlet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
