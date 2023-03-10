Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $1,471,209.67 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 54,029 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $1,471,209.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,712.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,190 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,379,000 after acquiring an additional 979,844 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,260,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,976,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 613,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

