Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of TV stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $82,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,934,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.6% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 229,349 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 51.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,444,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 1,175,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 129,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

