Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance
Shares of TV stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.