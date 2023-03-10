Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 162,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,910,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Guardant Health Trading Down 9.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

About Guardant Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,702,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after acquiring an additional 108,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

