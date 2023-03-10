Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 162,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,910,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.
Guardant Health Trading Down 9.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.