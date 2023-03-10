Haleon (LON:HLN) PT Lowered to GBX 330

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 335 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HLN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 323.09 ($3.89).

Shares of HLN stock opened at GBX 320.65 ($3.86) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 323.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.95 ($4.06). The firm has a market cap of £29.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,143.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

