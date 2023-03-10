Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Halfords Group Price Performance

Shares of HLFDY remained flat at $4.75 during trading hours on Friday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819. Halfords Group has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive and cycling products, as well as auto repair. It operates through the Retail and Autocentres segments. The Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products through retail stores. The Autocentres segment involves independent car servicing and repair operation.

