Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.29.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $427,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $427,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,586 shares of company stock worth $5,710,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 646,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after acquiring an additional 443,935 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after acquiring an additional 438,429 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.