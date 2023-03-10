Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Trading Down 5.8%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.88 and last traded at $42.98. Approximately 2,003,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,396,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,796 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

