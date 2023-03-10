HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vir Biotechnology in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,709,000 after acquiring an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,597,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,854,404.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $64,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,597,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,854,404.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,447,050 shares of company stock worth $39,236,135. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

