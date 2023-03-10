Head to Head Survey: AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) and Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, indicating that its share price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AIkido Pharma and Affinity Energy and Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

AIkido Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 297.02%.

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Affinity Energy and Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -18.21% -16.94% Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Affinity Energy and Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 2,210.46 -$7.17 million ($3.88) -1.04 Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A

Affinity Energy and Health has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Summary

Affinity Energy and Health beats AIkido Pharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, University of Maryland Baltimore, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Affinity Energy and Health

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

