Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.64.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

About Health Catalyst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.