Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $159.26

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.26 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 165 ($1.98). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 3,088 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.89. The firm has a market cap of £127.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8,250.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

