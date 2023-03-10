Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €68.04 ($72.38) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($137.93).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

