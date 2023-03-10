Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,878.37

Shares of Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,878.37 ($22.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,830.36 ($22.01). Herald Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,882 ($22.63), with a volume of 97,435 shares trading hands.

Herald Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,880.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,785.97.

About Herald Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.