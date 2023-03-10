Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.02 ($0.47), with a volume of 48491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.49).

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £24.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,902.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.26.

Hercules Site Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

