Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $176.20 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $176.20 million and approximately $258,808.49 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00023776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00037090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00222378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,284.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.75928505 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $245,651.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.