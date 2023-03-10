Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.10

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.10 and traded as high as C$13.61. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$13.58, with a volume of 9,729 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRX shares. TD Securities downgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins downgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.