Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $237.74. 474,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.15 and a 200-day moving average of $229.73. Hershey has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $244.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $8,476,159. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

