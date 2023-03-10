Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Hess (NYSE:HESGet Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.07.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.70. Hess has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HESGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hess (NYSE:HES)

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.