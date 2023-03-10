Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.07.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.70. Hess has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $160.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

